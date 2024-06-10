Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 381,970 shares.The stock last traded at $86.99 and had previously closed at $86.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

