Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 0.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $331.48 and last traded at $329.24. Approximately 517,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,379,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $328.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

