Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0365 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $2.34 million and $109,456.07 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

