Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.07

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.25.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hugo Boss Increases Dividend
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
