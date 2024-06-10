Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Cut by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,574 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.08% of Humana worth $45,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.50 and a 200 day moving average of $361.86. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

