Humankind Investments LLC Invests $180,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 9,208,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,374,062. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

