Humankind Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,251,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.60. 237,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

