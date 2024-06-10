Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hurco Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.40. Hurco Companies has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

