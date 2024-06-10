IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to $4.80

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Down 10.1 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.