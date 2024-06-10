Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,566,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 1,767,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,949. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

