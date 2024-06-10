Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $33.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The firm has a market cap of $667.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,339.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,449.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

