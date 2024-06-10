Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

