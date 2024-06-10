Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 1,095,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

