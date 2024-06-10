Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down to $113.70

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.70, but opened at $110.92. Illumina shares last traded at $108.60, with a volume of 264,857 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.24.

Illumina Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

