Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

