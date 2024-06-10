Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $2,730,364.56 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INFA opened at $28.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

