ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 838,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,042. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

