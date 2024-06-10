Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Down 3.7%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.28. Approximately 5,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 677,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2,449.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.