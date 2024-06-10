Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.56

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 7771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,000 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 821,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

