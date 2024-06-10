Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.30. 138,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,409. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.32 and a 1-year high of $256.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 344.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,636,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

