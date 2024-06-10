Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$1,433,800.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.06 on Monday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.50.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.