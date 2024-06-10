Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $1,076,630.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.1 %

FIX stock opened at $304.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

