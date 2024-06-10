Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells 1,340,823 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.56. 13,996,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,088. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

