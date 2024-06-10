Insider Selling: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Sells £15,853.72 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,312.26).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 158.90 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.05. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.78, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Further Reading

