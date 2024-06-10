Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 20,422 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,434,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,632,000. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.