Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Roku stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 1,856,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.92.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
