International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.10.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Lithium
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.