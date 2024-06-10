Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.69 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $10.96 or 0.00015666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.09 billion and $135.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00046826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,209,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,584,904 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

