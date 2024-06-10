Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Intevac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

