Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Intevac Price Performance
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
