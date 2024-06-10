Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. 6,015,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.