Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Copa worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 242,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

