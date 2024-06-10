Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932,672 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Eldorado Gold worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 843,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

