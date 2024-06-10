Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 98,333 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises about 0.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,998,000 after buying an additional 670,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.86. 621,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

