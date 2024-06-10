Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 25,388 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. 2,195,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

