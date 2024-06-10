Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 181,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 577,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

