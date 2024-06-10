Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,984,535 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Lyft worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,119 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lyft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 730,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lyft by 129.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,478,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,268. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LYFT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

