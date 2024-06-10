Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Down 6.3%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.79.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

