Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PID stock remained flat at $18.32 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 48,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,127. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1753 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

