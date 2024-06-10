Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.01 and last traded at $31.25. 20,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

