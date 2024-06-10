IOTA Price Reaches $0.21 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $682.94 million and $14.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

