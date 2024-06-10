IOTA Price Reaches $0.21 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $682.94 million and $14.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000918 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
