iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

