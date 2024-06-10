iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.41

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 4946876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

