iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.54. 8,235,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,855. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

