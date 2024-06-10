iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.02

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.02 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 8595098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

