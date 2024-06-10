iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.31. 7,989,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,171. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

