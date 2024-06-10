iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 28,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 66,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 360,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,009,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

