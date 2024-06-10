Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Ispire Technology to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $402.70 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

