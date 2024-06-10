Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,020 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Itron were worth $55,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Itron Stock Up 1.4 %

ITRI traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 452,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,019. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

