J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6 %

JBHT stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

