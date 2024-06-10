J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.76.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6 %
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.
Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
