Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.19. 238,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 477,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

